The earthquake occurred at 01:23 GMT on Monday at a depth of 10 kilometers (approximately 6 miles), 61 kilometers (about 38 miles) north of Namuac, a city located in the Philipinne Cagayan Valley region, according to the USGS.

​No information on casualties or damage from the quake has been provided to date.