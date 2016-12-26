Society's Child
SOTT Exclusive: Mohamed, Who Lost His Wife In Brussels Bomb Attacks, Delivers Year-End Message
Bahar Azizi
Sott.net
Sat, 24 Dec 2016 19:50 UTC
Mohamed lost his wife, Loubna Lafquiri, in a terror attack on March 22nd at the Maalbeek metro station. Since then he has looked after his three young children. On December 22nd, nine months after the attacks that deprived him of his wife and his children of their mother, Mohamed appeared on the Belgian TV programme De Afspraak and delivered a message to close out the year. In this talk he called for 'jihad', but not the kind we hear about so often. See the video below (he speaks in French, but English subtitles are included):
While his idea on there not being one truth might be off the mark, the above message clearly shows that not all Muslims are out to kill others. If anyone has the right to be angry, it's Mohamed, and yet he has found the strength to do the opposite, to ask people not to let authorities to divide them, but rather to come together and to discuss important matters. It also shows how Bachiri, and many like him, are thankful for being where they are: they don't hate their country. Yet, due to the Islamophobia that has been promoted since the Bush administration and fueled by the Obama administration and western governments, even he, whose wife died during terrorist attacks, is considered by some people as a potential terrorist.
Not only are people's perception of Muslims changing, because of propaganda and fear-mongering in the media in the past decade, people are now conditioned to believe that there are far more Muslims living in their western country than is the case.
French respondents were by far the most likely to overstate their country's current and projected Muslim population. When they were asked to estimate the Muslim population in France, the average percentage they gave was 31%, which is almost one in three residents. The real Muslim population however stands between 5-10% of the national population. In 2010, the percentage of Muslims living in France was 7.5%, or one in 13 people. Belgian respondents guessed that 25% of the resident population is Muslim, while in reality the percentage is 7%.
If there is a threat, it certainly has been hyped by the media and Western governments and presented as much bigger than it is. The truth that is rarely spoken is that most terrorists are produced by terrorist organisations and groups that are themselves created and managed by western governments and their allies, primarily the USA and Saudi Arabia, in order to create chaos in the Middle East and elsewhere to serve their imperialistic agenda. There is no better way to tackle this very serious problem than by joining forces with those who are actually getting rid of these monsters, namely Russia, Syria, and Iran.
Comment: See also the following SOTT Focus for an in-depth look at the March 2016 attacks in Brussels: Who is Bombing European Civilians?
Originally from Afghanistan, Bahar Azizi lives in Europe, holds a BA in biology and an MA in psychology, is an instructor in Éiriú Eolas meditation, and is a keen animal lover. Bahar has been a contributing writer and editor at SOTT.net since 2012 and occasionally co-hosts the 'Behind the Headlines' show on the Sott Radio Network.
I support ''jihad de l'amour". Thank you Bahar for some good news. After all it's Christmas:)