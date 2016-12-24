Do you really know the chemicals and GMO ingredients, which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) probably EVEN doesn't know many of them due to Monsanto's probable unreported and/or hidden 'science' not surrendered as part of the 'approval' process for either glyphosate, Roundup and Roundup Ready seeds for soy, corn, canola, alfalfa, cotton, and sorghum—with wheat under development!
It's bad enough that numerous crops are "staged" with glyphosate spraying several days before harvest, which impregnates them with glyphosate residues, and that could be a contributing factor and reason for "gluten intolerance." Genetically modifying wheat is NOT a good idea, since wheat is the Western world's grain, similar to rice being the Eastern world's grain. And "Golden Rice" hasn't been accepted very well either.
Monsanto's lobbyist, Patrick Moore, refuses to drink some Roundup after proclaiming it won't hurt you because, as he says, "I'm not an idiot!" What does it tell you about that herbicide and, especially, Monsanto's own lobbyist, who was promoting GMO Golden Rice, and their products?
Here's an interesting article from the Harvard University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences website titled "Why Roundup Ready Crops Have Lost Their Allure." Still, corporate interests are pushing federal approval agencies to inundate the human and animal food chains with many more GMOs.
EcoWatch produced the article 15 Health Problems Linked to Monsanto's Roundup, which include: ADHD, Alzheimer's disease, Anencephaly (birth defects), Autism, Brain cancer, Cancer, Celiac disease and gluten intolerance, chronic Kidney disease, Colitis, Depression, Diabetes, Heart disease, Hypothyroidism, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBS) and "Leaky Gut Syndrome", Liver disease, Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS), Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Parkinson disease, Pregnancy problems (infertility, miscarriages, stillbirths), Obesity, Reproductive problems, and Respiratory illnesses.
There's been a rather interesting rumor circulating around Monsanto and GMO foods for quite a while now and it is: In the Monsanto corporate dining room, only organically-grown foods must be served! Can a whistleblower come forth to provide proof of that? If that is factual, then that's something not only the public must know, but all regulatory agencies dealing with approving their respective aspects of GMOs: the U.S. FDA, USDA and EPA!
Comment: Eat it up Monsanto!
There's a story doing the rounds again, about how Monsanto, one of the world's largest profiteers of genetically engineered (GE) food, banned GE food from its own corporate canteens!
Monsanto had its pants pulled down by Friends of the Earth in 1999, who revealed that the company was refusing to serve to its own staff the very same GE food that it incessantly foists upon impoverished nations on the premise that it will save populations from starvation. Although it has never been proved, Monsanto constantly claims that GE food is harmless - so why wasn't it serving it in its own office?
In one canteen, run by external provider, Sutcliffe Catering, a notice read that a decision has been taken to remove, as far as practicable, GE soya and maize from all food products served in the canteen. "We have taken the above steps to ensure that you, the customer, can feel confident in the food we serve", the provider said.
"We believe in choice", said Monsanto, while the company actually made sure that by not serving GE food in its canteens they did not give staff the opportunity to 'choose' whether or not to eat GE food as they de facto ensure that the staff did not get to eat GE food. Yet the same choice isn't available to farmers around the world, who most of the time have no choice but to plant GE crops, thanks to a seed market that is often dominated by Monsanto.
In the meantime, Food Democracy NOW has a petition website going titled "Tell the EPA to Release ALL of Monsanto's Hidden Data on Glyphosate and GMOs," which I heartily recommend readers read and sign
Are you aware that "in 1985, the EPA's own scientists declared glyphosate to be a Category C 'possible human carcinogen' after reviewing studies submitted by Monsanto during the original approval"?
However, there are photographs of two-year-old rats from GMO feed studies that resulted in massive tumors. Monsanto's studies presented for GMO approvals stopped at 90 DAYS, not the normal two-year-life-cycle of rats!
Relative to Monsanto's 90-day study, EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) stated,
With respect to the detection of potential unintended eﬀects in whole GM food and feed, it is unlikely that substances present in small amounts and with a low toxic potential will result in any observable (unintended) eﬀects in a 90-day rodent feeding study, as they would be below the no-observed-eﬀect-level and thus of unlikely impact to human health at normal intake levels.However, "Seralini's long-term study linking glyphosate to rat tumors was unfortunately retracted from the journal Food and Chemical Toxicology due to pressure from Monsanto lobbyists. The results of the study have since been republished in Environmental Sciences Europe." [1]
Laboratory animal feeding studies of 90-days duration appear to be suﬃceint to pick up adverse eﬀects of diverse compounds that would also give adverse eﬀects after chronic exposure.
pdf (Pg. S-4)
In June 2015, EFSA issued a new guidance document on the information that companies need to provide when applying for renewed authorization to import GM plants for food and feed into the European Union. The European Commission grants authorizations to place GM food and feed on the European market for a period of ten years. [3]Could that impact your food shopping and buying practices regarding foods produced in Europe? It certainly ought to affect what previously was considered GMO-free foods coming from European countries.
What do you think?
Aren't consumers entitled to know what's in the food we are eating, e.g., GMOs and how that food was grown or produced/manufactured?
Shouldn't there be "reverse advertising" on all food labels, e.g., no GMOs or GMO-free?
Shouldn't the PLU identity number "8" be mandatory for all foods containing GMOs or grown as GMOs? [2]
Currently, the PLU identity number "9" identifies organically-grown food.
Won't you please tell the EPA what you think about GMOs and sign the petition? Thanks!
References
[1] http://www.gmo.news/2016-04-19-not-safe-to-eat-rats-fed-lifetime-of-gmo-corn-grow-horrifying-tumors-die-very-early.html
[2] http://elingreso.com/2011/05/22/is-that-food-organic-lables-tell-you-3-4-8-9/
[3] https://www.efsa.europa.eu/en/topics/topic/gmo
About the author
Catherine J Frompovich (website) is a retired natural nutritionist who earned advanced degrees in Nutrition and Holistic Health Sciences, Certification in Orthomolecular Theory and Practice plus Paralegal Studies. Her work has been published in national and airline magazines since the early 1980s. Catherine authored numerous books on health issues along with co-authoring papers and monographs with physicians, nurses, and holistic healthcare professionals. She has been a consumer healthcare researcher 35 years and counting.
Catherine's latest book, published October 4, 2013, is Vaccination Voodoo, What YOU Don't Know About Vaccines, available on Amazon.com.
Her 2012 book A Cancer Answer, Holistic BREAST Cancer Management, A Guide to Effective & Non-Toxic Treatments, is available on Amazon.com and as a Kindle eBook.
Two of Catherine's more recent books on Amazon.com are Our Chemical Lives And The Hijacking Of Our DNA, A Probe Into What's Probably Making Us Sick (2009) and Lord, How Can I Make It Through Grieving My Loss, An Inspirational Guide Through the Grieving Process (2008)
Comment: Read more about Monsanto's Glyphosate 'Trade Secrets'