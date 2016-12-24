© Stringer / Reuters



Minniti told a news conference in Rome that "without any shadow of a doubt" the man was Amri, whose identity has been confirmed by fingerprints.The minister said the officers were on routine patrol and stopped Amri in a Milan suburb on Friday morning., but was shot dead as the patrol returned fire. Minniti did not elaborate on the issue, adding that his agency is in contact with the Germans, and further developments may come soon.Peter Frank, Germany's federal prosecutor, told reporters later on Friday that the investigation is far from over. Investigators will focus on uncovering Amri's contacts to determine if he had accomplices or was a member of a terrorist network.," Police Chief Antonio De Iesu said at a news conference. "They had no perception that it could be him, otherwise they would have been much more cautious."Earlier on Friday, Italian authorities said Amri was killed in a shootout with police in Milan on Thursday night, according to Reuters, citing a security source. The surprise report first appeared in the Italian magazine Panorama.Conflicting news reports previously suggested the opposite.. On Thursday, RBB released CCTV footage showing him at a local mosque one day after the attack. The police said Amri was injured, and therefore would not risk traveling too far.On Friday, a man whose appearance matched that of the suspect was spotted in the northern Danish city of Aalborg, local police said in a tweet. According to police, the man, aged between 20 and 30, was "wearing a black hat, glasses, black beard and was unshaven."Police warned people to keep away from the area where he was spotted.Investigators believe that Tunisian suspect Anis Amri was indeed behind the wheel of the truck that plowed into the Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, killing 12 and injuring 48. Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said that fingerprints and other "new evidence" made it "highly probable" that Amri was the actual perpetrator of the Monday attack.