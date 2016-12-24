© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev



fighting against terrorism for real

Head of French Center for Political and International Relations (CFPA) Fabien Baussart said Tuesday that he had officially nominated Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Nobel Peace Prize.Baussart said that Putin was the only person who isand, thus, deserving the prize.Baussart told RIA Novosti.The political scientist expressed hope that his counterparts would support this nomination.The Nobel Peace Prizes was first awarded in 1901. In 2016, the prize was awarded to President of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos for putting an end to a 50-year-long civil war in his country.