Society's Child
Agitated snowflake: Two passengers removed from JetBlue flight after harassing Ivanka Trump
RT
Thu, 22 Dec 2016 19:16 UTC
The altercation took place on a flight bound for Miami, Florida from New York City's JFK airport. Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their children were flying coach, when they were approached by a man TMZ identified as Daniel Goldstein, a Brooklyn lawyer.
"Your father is ruining the country," Goldstein said, according to the celebrity gossip site. "Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private." Goldstein yelled.
"You're kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!!" Goldstein shouted as JetBlue staff was removing him and his husband from the plane, TMZ reported.
Goldstein's husband, Hunter College professor Matthew Lasner, tweeted out on Thursday morning that his husband "expressed displeasure in a calm tone" at Trump and that they were kicked off the plane after JetBlue cabin staff overheard the remarks.
However, an earlier tweet told a different story. "Ivanka and Jared at JFKT5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them."
"The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly," JetBlue said in a statement about the incident. "If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. Our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight."
Lasner teaches housing and urban planning at Hunter College, part of the City University of New York. According to some of his earlier tweets, archived by Heavy, the professor took part in the anti-Trump "Not My President" demonstration in Chicago, and argued Trump would have "privately-run internment camps ('deportation centers') open by March."
Comment: Some Twitter reactions to the incident.
Ricky Garza: "Matt Lasner, liberals cry about peace and love but yet they are the ones who do the most bullying."
Rich Algeni: "Matt Lasner, Why are you deleting tweets showing your intolerance?"
Rich Algeni, Jr.: "This moron has a PhD?!? In what? Harassment?"
Halcion: "Lol that's ridiculous, protest Trump if you want but not his family."
Deplorable Trumpster: "Weird Matthew harassed Ivanka and kids. Shameful! Not so tolerant of others. Apologize!"
Naida Darling: "What happen to your tweet bragging your husband harassed and screamed at a woman with her young children, while holding a baby? Irrational and abusive behavior, I fear for the child they're raising. Child services should investigate!"
Kaye d: "ICYMI Matt's husband chases down women and children to harass them."
Matt Ri: "You sir are the deplorable one... harassing another human being is never ok!!!"
JT: "Merry Christmas, Matt. Stop harassing people."
Shelley: "Deleting a tweet of yourself accosting a mother and her children because you don't like her politics says everything about you."
Paul Rimmer: "Dan Goldstein and his husband attack Ivanka Trump! Says it all,pair of total cranks who just about sum up the modern Democrats
Reader Comments
But you do have to admit that the flying coach is rather odd, right? This is JFK airport, maybe the return trip from Miami would've been more unnoticed, but the Trumps in NYC? Flying coach??
Even if it was done as a PR stunt, I'm kind of impressed.
At the very least, it requires some sacrifice and suffering.
This is his argument... "Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private." OMG, Buggers my mind.