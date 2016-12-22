© Al Masdar News

Despite the anti-Russian sentiment voiced by hundreds of Turks who protested outside the Russian consulate in Istanbul last week—reflecting growing national anger over the actions of Putin's forces in Aleppo—mainstream newspapers have been quick to deflect blame to Western powers for the assassination, channeling Erdogan's hardening rhetoric against Western inaction in Syria.



Pro-government papers Yeni Şafak and Yeni Söz explicitly blamed the CIA while Takvim described Karlov's killer, off-duty policeman Mervut Mert Altintaş, as the "envoy" of a "Western alliance."



Popular dailies have emphasized the reactions of Russian officials to the murder; Yeni Şafak reported that Senator Franz Klintsevich, deputy chairman of the upper chamber of the Russian Parliament's defence and security committee, blamed NATO for the attack: "It is highly likely that representatives of foreign NATO secret services are behind it. What has happened is a true provocation, a challenge. It is a challenge for Russia."

Newsweek has been scouring the Turkish press and reports an interesting fact. The pro-Erdogan media is desperate to deflect blame from Turkey, and is choosing western powers and the CIA as the likeliest culprit:Obviously the Turkish press is just speculating here and writing what is convenient for Erdogan rather than reporting what it knows. Nonetheless its scramble shows a few important things:1.) Turkey is desperate to preserve Russia relations ergo the rush to deflect blame2.) Turks are hugely frustrated with the US and willing to believe all the worst about it