Earth Changes
Four separate Christmas cyclones bear down on Australia
Daily Mail (UK)
Mon, 19 Dec 2016 23:34 UTC
The Bureau of Meteorology has bumped up the risk of a cyclone in the Northern Territory region from low to moderate.
Meanwhile, two tropical cyclones may develop in waters off northern Western Australia on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Bureau says.
And further developing systems could bring rough weather to Queensland's Gulf of Carpentaria and Coral Sea areas during the festive season, according to the Courier Mail.
It comes as forecasts predict a scorcher for major cities around the country on Christmas day.
Of the state capitals, Hobart is predicted to be the coolest on 25 degrees while Adelaide's predicted be the hottest at 37 degrees.
The potential cyclones are being driven by a monsoonal trough stretching across the north of Australia which is gathering strength.
A moderate cyclone risk means there's a 20 to 50 per cent likelihood of a system forming in waters above the NT on Tuesday or Wednesday.
A tropical low is forming in the monsoon trough in the Arafura Sea, above the Tiwi Islands north of Darwin.
It's expected to develop further early next week and move southwest into the Timor Sea, the bureau says.
'The system is forecast to affect the north Kimberley coastline from mid-week as it continues to move away from the NT region.'
A slow-moving tropical low located about 550km north of Karratha, off the Pilbara coast, may become a tropical cyclone by Tuesday.
The second is in the Timor Sea, west of the Tiwi Islands, and may develop into a tropical cyclone late on Tuesday or early Wednesday.
If the low stays out over open waters it may become a cyclone, but if it moves over land it will bring very heavy rainfall, possible flooding and squally winds.
The bureau says if the cyclones develop the first will be called Yvette, and the second will be called Alfred.
Weatherzone meteorologist Nicholas Shera told the Courier Mail cyclones could change course within hours.
He added they were also hard to track and said it was unlikely the system off north Queensland would affect the state, instead it would likely move southwest.
On average, there are five tropical cyclones in waters off northwest Australia each season.
More cyclone activity is expected this season than last, where only one cyclone made landfall in the Pilbara in January.
Source: Australian Associated Press
Truth is by nature self-evident. As soon as you remove the cobwebs of ignorance that surround it, it shines clear.
