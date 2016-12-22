© YouTube/Travis Blackmore (screen capture)

Everyone is familiar with the process of rolling snow into balls to make a snowman.Well, Mother Nature likes to roll snow, too, albeit relatively rarely.During last week's snowfalls, Travis Blackmore captured a short video of 'snow rollers' forming in Newtown, Bonavista Bay.According to weather.com, the winter wonder occurs when strong winds pick up moist snow, blowing it along the ground until it builds a cylinder.The conditions in Newtown last week were apparently optimal for forming the unusual meteorological delight.