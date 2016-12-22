A cargo plane was in big trouble just after take-off from an airport in Colombia and a man's cellphone video captured it all.As the plane nearly hit a dirt road and a tall fence, it sent up a cloud of dust and seconds later, the plane crashed in a fireball.The Boeing 727 cargo plane had just taken off from the Colombian city of Puerto Carreno, bound for Bogota, but it was never able to get any lift.Only one of the plane's six crew members, a flight technician, survived the crash and was rushed to a local hospital.Aviation experts will examine the cause of the failed flight but said it's possible that the plane's cargo shifted as it took off and caused the crash.