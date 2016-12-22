A 38 year old Yusuf Whitmore of Saiti Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Kuluunda in Salima was struck to death by lightning Sunday afternoon.The Salima police public relations officer (PRO) Sub-inspector Gift Chitowe confirmed the incident Monday saying Whitmore died on December 2016 as he was fleeing from the heavy rains.He said the deceased went to his garden to cultivate and whilst there rainfall started hence he decided to return to his house when he met his fate."After being struck, he first became unconscious and was rushed to Salima district hospital where he was pronounced dead," the PRO said.Meanwhile police is warning the general public that when it is raining people should not hide at an open space, they should rather stay in a closed space to avoid the harm caused by lightening."Rainy season is very dangerous; a lot of things happen during the season including lightings and floods (affecting people), so it's good to stay at a safe place when it is raining to avoid such things," Chitowe said.He urged parents and guardians to take very good care of their children during the season as they can easily get washed away by the running water when it is raining."Most of the parents do not take care of their children, we most of times find children playing in rains, a thing which is very dangerous, parents should take time to watch over their children from time to time when they are playing and take them in houses when it's raining," Chitowe advised.