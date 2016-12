© Daily Express

Twelve people were killed and 48 injured when a 7-ton truck plowed into a crowded Christmas market on Monday evening.While Merkel has previously admitted that terrorists used the flow of migrants to enter Europe, she has also strenuously defended herby stressing that Islamist extremism was already prevalent in Germany before the refugee influx."The phenomenon of Islamist terrorism, of IS [Islamic State, formerly ISIS/ISIL], is said Merkel at an election campaign event in September. Initial reports on Monday's attackwho arrived in Germany via the so-called 'Balkan route', a popular passageway for refugees, as the alleged attacker.Many have marked the latest attack as the last straw for Merkel andThe chancellor is up for re-election between August and October 2017.