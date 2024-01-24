A night out with colleagues ended tragically for a Kasane wildlife officer when he was trampled to death by an elephant minutes after arriving at their camp.None of the colleagues of the 52-year-old native of Thamaga witnessed the incident which happened while they were sleeping on Saturday.They only discovered his lifeless body in the morning at about 8am.The incident was confirmed by Superintendent James Maabong who said the man sustained serious injuries in the elephant attack.