© Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images



SNAG OCCURRED ON THE CLIMB

An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane made an emergency landing in Miami late Thursdayafter suffering an engine fire.The plane with five crew members safely returned and no injuries were reported.The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The FAA said, while the NTSB said it "has opened an investigation and is collecting information to evaluate and determine scope of the investigation."Unverified videos on social media platform X"The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to (Miami International)," the air freight company said, adding that it would conduct an inspection to find the cause.Boeing said it is supporting Atlas and "will support the NTSB investigation into this incident."The Atlas Boeing 747-8, according to the FAA and is powered by four General Electric GEnx engines.GE Aerospace said is providing technical assistance to the FAA and the NTSB as they investigate.The Atlas Air Flight was headed for San Juan, Puerto Rico, from Miami International Airport late Thursday.The pilot made an emergency call to report an engine fire and requested to return to the airport, according to multi-channel recordings of conversations between air traffic control and the plane available on liveatc.net."We have a engine fire," one of the plane crew said, adding the fire occurred "on the climb out" of the airport.A freighter version of the last commercial Boeing jumbo was delivered to Atlas Air last year.