© Polk County Fire Rescue

According to Polk County Fire Rescue, an approximately 15 feet wide by 60 feet-deep sinkhole opened in front of a Polk County home on Saturday.Officials say the sinkhole is on Royal Crest Drive in Highland CityFirefighters say the street is open, and the sinkhole does not pose an imminent threat to the county roadway.According to authorities, PCFR will continue monitoring the situation over the coming days.