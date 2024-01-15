© Getty Images / Foto Olimpik

Ukraine's 2023 counteroffensive was "not successful" and Russia has the upper hand strategically, former Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki admitted, in an interview with Britain's Express newspaper published on Friday.Russia has "huge resources," he explained, noting the country's military production capabilities significantly outweighed the EU's own.he added, also dismissing the country's elections scheduled for March as mere "theater" unlikely to change the balance of power in Moscow.Morawiecki also argued, however, that Ukraine's failure had a silver lining for NATO in that it had brought Finland and Sweden into the alliance and was "awakening" countries like Denmark and Romania. The Scandinavian countries, he said, were among the most vocal in calling attention to the threat allegedly posed by Russia."Not only the security of the eastern flank of NATO, but also for the security of the United Kingdom, security of Germany, Denmark and the Scandinavians, they do understand it very, very well," he said.The former premier (2017-2023) was speaking to the British press for the first time since his successor, current PM Donald Tusk, had two lawmakers from Morawiecki's Law and Justice Party (PiS) arrested earlier in the week. The ex-leader described the MPs as "political prisoners" and accused Tusk's admittedly pro-EU government of "representing Brussels and Berlin, not Warsaw."and starting in April, and a bilateral agreement that includes security guarantees for Ukraine "in the event that it is ever attacked by Russia again."Zelensky has been vocal about his concern over flagging international support for Kiev's fight,. Legislative gridlock has stalled planned aid packages in the US even as the Biden administration insists on an urgency to it, with his political opposition countering that accountability for funds spent must be a requirement for any future aid.