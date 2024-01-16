© The Babylon Bee

At a press conference this week, Sony producers announced the production of a new modern adaptation of George Orwell's dystopic novel 1984 that will feature the character of Big Brother as the good guy."We felt like it was time to update the story to fit a modern audience," Sony producer Glen Maxwell told reporters. "After seeing how censorship and totalitarianism have grown in popularity over the past few years, we think Big Brother is probably a better protagonist than Winston Smith. Big Brother's insistence on absolute compliance fits better with current progressive ideals."The film will feature a sympathetic Big Brother working with the state to better the lives of millions by implementing strict adherence to DEI policies, CRT teachings in schools, and CDC guidelines throughout society."After seeing how much people craved rules and control during the Covid pandemic, we decided it wouldn't accurately depict what society looks like right now to have a protagonist who goes against the state narrative," Maxwell commented. "I mean, we didn't have to do much with the script, we just used a bunch of Anthony Fauci quotes from the past few years and filled in the blanks. 'I am the science.' Pure Big Brother gold!"The film is set to release next year and will star Mark Ruffalo, with a supporting cast including George Takei and Susan Sarandon, and will be directed by Rob Reiner.