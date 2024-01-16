Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
New film adaptation of '1984' to feature Big Brother as the good guy
The Babylon Bee
Fri, 12 Jan 2024 19:51 UTC
"We felt like it was time to update the story to fit a modern audience," Sony producer Glen Maxwell told reporters. "After seeing how censorship and totalitarianism have grown in popularity over the past few years, we think Big Brother is probably a better protagonist than Winston Smith. Big Brother's insistence on absolute compliance fits better with current progressive ideals."
The film will feature a sympathetic Big Brother working with the state to better the lives of millions by implementing strict adherence to DEI policies, CRT teachings in schools, and CDC guidelines throughout society.
"After seeing how much people craved rules and control during the Covid pandemic, we decided it wouldn't accurately depict what society looks like right now to have a protagonist who goes against the state narrative," Maxwell commented. "I mean, we didn't have to do much with the script, we just used a bunch of Anthony Fauci quotes from the past few years and filled in the blanks. 'I am the science.' Pure Big Brother gold!"
The film is set to release next year and will star Mark Ruffalo, with a supporting cast including George Takei and Susan Sarandon, and will be directed by Rob Reiner.
See Also:
Latest News
- 33 Malawi rivers flood as 3 die
- 20 Armed Men Clash with Israeli Soldiers at Egypt Border- Breaking
- Meteor fireball over Alberta, Montana and Saskatchewan on January 15
- 'How old are you? 11? Wow!' - Joe Biden creeps on little girl while serving at Philly food bank for MLK day
- Death, 'Disease X', and 'rebuilding trust' with the denizens of Davos
- AI doing British politicians' jobs - minister
- Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested over plot to shut down London Stock Exchange - police
- Israel withdraws troop division from Gaza for 'R&R, training', US prepares to send 1,500 troops to Syria, Iraq
- Gut feelings make for strategic errors - U.S. lured into battlescape in Gaza, Yemen and now Iraq
- Discovery of second ultra-large structure in distant space further challenges our understanding of the universe
- The Claudine Gay debacle is the end result of a Xerox memo from 1968
- The three biggest Covid lies Fauci admitted to Congress
- Poland's new govt announces push to end use of coal power, despite not yet having a viable alternative
- Is China hatching a sinister plot regarding the Israel-Gaza war?
- Korybko: Why the US tipped off the Houthis before last week's strikes on Yemen
- McDonald's has an Israel problem
- Talks on Zelensky's 'peace formula' are pointless - Kremlin
- Former Polish PM admits Ukraine's strategy failed
- Timofey Bordachev: Here's why the signs of a new world order are becoming increasingly obvious
- THREE oil tankers 'burst into flames' in US
- 'How old are you? 11? Wow!' - Joe Biden creeps on little girl while serving at Philly food bank for MLK day
- Death, 'Disease X', and 'rebuilding trust' with the denizens of Davos
- AI doing British politicians' jobs - minister
- Israel withdraws troop division from Gaza for 'R&R, training', US prepares to send 1,500 troops to Syria, Iraq
- Gut feelings make for strategic errors - U.S. lured into battlescape in Gaza, Yemen and now Iraq
- Is China hatching a sinister plot regarding the Israel-Gaza war?
- Korybko: Why the US tipped off the Houthis before last week's strikes on Yemen
- Talks on Zelensky's 'peace formula' are pointless - Kremlin
- Former Polish PM admits Ukraine's strategy failed
- Timofey Bordachev: Here's why the signs of a new world order are becoming increasingly obvious
- Biden admin deployed air force team to Israel to assist with targets, document suggests
- UN should face criminal court - Israel
- US-backed candidate's victory in Taiwan means 'Year of the Dragon is going to be tense'
- US-UK strikes on Yemen 'disproportionate' - Moscow
- The UAE jails the Muslim Brotherhood, while the U.S. shields them
- Troubling questions surround the strange case of Pentagon chief missing in action
- 'Lunatics have taken over!' - Neil Oliver on air strikes in Yemen, Britain's borders and more
- Will the 'gates of hell' open in the Middle East?
- Crocodile tears: Ex-UK PM Cameron 'doesn't recall' being briefed on Post Office scandal as PM - but sorry for 'appalling miscarriage of justice'
- A flimsy cover-story timeline of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's hospitalization and lack of White House notification
- 20 Armed Men Clash with Israeli Soldiers at Egypt Border- Breaking
- Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested over plot to shut down London Stock Exchange - police
- The Claudine Gay debacle is the end result of a Xerox memo from 1968
- Poland's new govt announces push to end use of coal power, despite not yet having a viable alternative
- McDonald's has an Israel problem
- THREE oil tankers 'burst into flames' in US
- Citigroup to cut 20,000 jobs after steep quarterly loss
- Flashback Best of the Web: The Child-Rape Assembly Line
- FAA's diversity push includes focus on hiring people with 'severe intellectual' and 'psychiatric' disabilities: What could go wrong?
- Two Navy SEALs are missing after Thursday night mission off coast of Somalia
- The US government has allowed Ukraine to kill American journalist Gonzalo Lira, who criticised 'dictator' Zelensky
- Ukrainian army mostly 'very old men' - commander
- Seattle teacher allegedly told students identifying as 'straight' is offensive
- Little Britain: UK aircraft carriers can't be sent to Red Sea because of Navy staffing crisis
- 30,000 attend 7th day of farmer protests in Germany, truckers & farmers protest for 5th day in Romania
- Airline grounds Boeing fleet after mid-air blowout
- Best of the Web: Craig Murray: Observations on Israel's defense in the International Court of Justice
- Best of the Web: Craig Murray: Observations on the first day of proceedings of the International Court of Justice
- Americans identifying as Democrat hits record low at 27%
- The homeless camps' disease trifecta
- Newly-found inscribed brick may reveal Elamite water supply system in western Iran
- Discoveries gleaned from 5,000 ancient Eurasian human DNA samples
- Neo-colonialism: France made 'the largest marine cemetery in the world' just to contain Russia and China
- Discoveries gleaned from human ancient DNA
- 5th Century mosaic overturns understanding of post-Roman Britain
- Huge 4,000-year-old fortification discovered in Saudi Arabia
- UK's deadliest snow in history that killed 90,000 people, froze seas and saw food prices soar
- Laser mapping reveals oldest Amazonian cities, built 2500 years ago
- The British empire's gnostic revival of scientific paganism and a new world religion
- Only a Fool Invades Russia?
- Ancient Balkan genomes trace the rise and fall of Roman Empire's frontier, reveal Slavic migrations to southeastern Europe
- Monumental discovery gives significant insights into Roman Empire's transition from paganism to Christianity
- Lead sling bullet inscribed with the name 'Julius Caesar' found in Spain
- The FBI-tainted Whitmer 'kidnap plot' you've heard next to nothing about
- 'Mysterious' inscription on ancient sphinx is deciphered, revealing 'unusual' message
- Africa's Che Guevara: How France pulled off the 'dirtiest trick' to assassinate a popular reformer
- Mysterious early medieval cemetery unearthed in Wales reveals trade networks reaching as far as North Africa
- Canada and Zelensky's foreign executioners: Far-right extremists with Ukrainian origins from Canada unleashed masse terror in Ukraine
- Best of the Web: Sir Henry Kissinger: Midwife to New Babylon
- Best of the Web: Mass graves, grave questions: Britain's secret Srebrenica role
- Discovery of second ultra-large structure in distant space further challenges our understanding of the universe
- Scientists aim to drill into a volcano's magma chamber to unleash powerful energy
- Have we just discovered aliens?
- Video of electric blue flame erupting from a volcano goes viral
- If fossil fuels come from fossils, why have scientists found them on one of Saturn's moons?
- 'Diamond rain' detected on icy planets offers clues into magnetic field mysteries
- Astronomers solve mystery of 'Green Monster' in Cassiopeia A
- India's landmark Sun probe Aditya-L1 reaches final destination
- Megalodon tooth found on unexplored seamount 10,000 feet below the ocean's surface
- Juno probe reveals closest-ever view of Jupiter's volcanic moon Io
- Physics and chemistry could not give rise to biology
- How tomato plants adapt to drought conditions
- China reveals next-gen multi-target electronic warfare weapon design
- A sweater made from new aerogel fiber tests warmer than one made from down
- Saturn's seasonal spectacle: Hubble's ultra-sharp vision unveils ring spoke phenomenon
- After 2 years in space, the James Webb telescope has broken cosmology. Can it be fixed?
- Power of illusion can help with learning new movements
- Perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo found inside fossilized egg
- Korean lunar orbiter reveals Moon's far side is inexplicably more conductive
- The world's first human brain-scale supercomputer will go live next year
- 33 Malawi rivers flood as 3 die
- Floods death toll rises to 11 in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
- Multiple earthquakes hit Oklahoma City metro area, including 2 of 4.4 magnitude
- Syria floods kill four
- Torrential rains leave at least 11 dead in Brazil - month's worth of rainfall in 24 hours
- Houses set alight as lava from volcano eruption reaches Icelandic town
- Volcano erupts on southwestern Japanese island of Suwanosejima
- Indonesia evacuates 6,500 people after Lewotobi volcano spews clouds of ash
- Indonesia: Marapi volcano erupts for second time in just over a month
- Birds 'falling from trees' as Aussie town on verge of record heat streak
- Arctic freeze continues to blast huge swaths of the US with sub-zero temperatures
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: The Great Freeze Are You Prepared?
- Iceland volcano erupts, threatening fishing town of Grindavik
- Over 2,000 flights canceled across US as major winter storms move in
- 36 dead in Colombian highway landslide due to heavy rain (UPDATE)
- Toddler dies in attack by stray dogs in Bhopal, India
- Lightning kills man on Fiji
- East coast mud volcano erupts in Trinidad
- Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki spews towering smoke in fresh eruption
- One person killed after avalanche roars through Lake Tahoe ski resort
- Meteor fireball over Alberta, Montana and Saskatchewan on January 15
- Meteor fireball over Belarus on January 8
- Meteor fireball reported over Japan on January 15
- Meteor fireball spotted in skies over Caribou, Maine on January 12
- Meteor fireball over northern France on January 11
- Meteor fireball over Maine, Massachusetts and Québec on January 8
- Meteor fireball over Texas and 3 other states on January 5
- Meteor fireball over UK and northern France on December 30
- Meteor fireball over Nevada and 3 other states on December 29
- Meteor fireball over Puglia, Italy on December 27
- Meteor fireball over Czech Republic and Germany on December 27
- Meteor fireball explodes over Council Bluffs, Iowa on December 20
- Meteor fireball recorded in sky over Central New Jersey on December 20
- Meteor fireball over State of Bahia, Brazil on December 18
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of 3 states in Brazil on December 15
- Meteor fireball over West Virginia and other states on December 9
- Meteor fireball over California and Nevada on November 27
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and other states on December 5
- Meteor fireball over Texas and other states on December 2
- Meteor fireball over UK and Ireland on November 30
- The three biggest Covid lies Fauci admitted to Congress
- Shigella: An antibiotic-resistant bacteria is rising among Philly's homeless population
- Measles: The first panic narrative of 2024?
- Covid vaccines cause 'Autism' in lab rats, study finds
- Judge orders CDC to release 7.8 million text-based responses submitted to V-safe
- Early exposure to screens may alter children's sensory reactions
- One litre of bottled water contains 250,000 invisible plastic particles
- Social media use linked to inflammation levels, study finds
- I reversed my type 2 diabetes. Here's how I did it
- Aspirin inhibits metastatic cancer spread, reducing mortality by 21 percent: Study
- Paxlovid does not reduce risk of Long COVID, potentially linked to rebound symptoms: Study
- Why are so many Californians dying?
- Chemicals that may cause cancer, infertility 'widespread' in packaged products like Cheerios: report
- Deaths tied to 'fake Xanax' street drug are increasing
- Best of the Web: The borax conspiracy: How the arthritis cure has been stopped
- Bill Gates finally tells the truth about COVID vaccine inneffectiveness, after selling BioNTech mRNA shares for 10x profit
- New FOIA'ed data reveal NY vaccine clinics called ambulances to be "on standby"
- Toxic "forever chemicals" found in common household products may promote cancer growth
- Snip or Skip? The complicated debate over circumcision
- Author of study used to vilify unvaxed had ties to Pfizer- New peer-reviewed research shows why the study was flawed
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: From Archons to the Matrix: Understanding American Gnosis with Arthur Versluis
- The time traveling mistake we make when we procrastinate
- Research shows that sniffing women's tears reduces aggressive behavior in men
- Gladness and silence amid chaos and violence
- Best of the Web: How scientific materialism begot woke ideology
- Leading biologist explains why you can so often sense when someone is looking at you even if your back is turned
- Truth-speaking and the technocratic cabal
- Scientists revisit Solomon Asch's classic conformity experiments with surprising results
- The attack of the pseudo-men
- Best of the Web: The competency crisis is upon us
- On free will, ChatGPT4 blows away atheist Sam Harris
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Psychedelics, Sobriety, and Altered States: Processing Reality with John Buchanan
- Children may be 'evolutionarily primed' to need more than 2 parents
- Best of the Web: An Initiation into the Reality of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Five Myths about Evil: Setting the Record Straight with David Abramowitz
- Israel's Biblical Psychopathy
- Evil only comes where it's invited: Tracking ponerogenesis in history and Israel-Palestine
- Halloween parable
- SOTT Focus: In Memoriam: Pierre Lescaudron
- Progress is a myth - but it's also real
- Expert says 'UFO Revolution' docuseries shows UAP flying over military base, 'blows up decades of conspiracies'
- Former DGSE Intelligence Chief Alain Juillet on UFOs: "These are systems against which our armies are incapable of responding"
- UAPs and Non-Human Intelligence: What is the most reasonable scenario?
- '10-foot-tall strange beings' caught on video traversing Brazilian island, alien rumors swirl - New York Post
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dark Matter Monsters and the Sociology of the Paranormal with Dr. Simeon Hein
- 'There are no aliens in Miami' - Cops debunk Bayside conspiracy theory in viral video
- Defense specialist encounters unidentified object 'going faster than the speed of sound underwater' while doing classified work on the Navy's USS Hampton submarine
- 'Deeply disturbing stuff' - Can the truth ever be told?
- Michael Ian Black: UFO whistleblower David Grusch is my hero of 2023
- 'Demonic forces' stopped official investigations into UFOs in the UK
- UFO spotted hovering over Air Force 1 at LAX during Joe Biden's fundraising trip to Los Angeles
- Some UFO records must be released, US Congress says
- David Grusch: Congress' pared-down UAP measure a 'total failure'
- Secrets of Area 51: Metallic egg-shaped UFO the size of an SUV was kept at the highly-classified Air Force base in the 1980s, whistleblower claims
- Congress is taking a huge step toward UFO transparency—and lawmakers pushing for the truth aren't happy
- Best of the Web: Irish scientist with top secret US Government clearance: 'The UFO phenomenon can manipulate human perception, invade people's lives, and is very deceptive'
- Powerful members of Congress are dead-set on killing UFO transparency
- Canadian journalist hires law firm after being denied access to UAP sighting files at nuclear power facilities
- CIA's secret office has conducted UFO retrieval missions on at least NINE crash sites around the world, whistleblowers reveal
- Critical govt transparency legislation jeopardized by a powerful few in Congress
- New film adaptation of '1984' to feature Big Brother as the good guy
- Boeing CEO assures nervous fliers that all 737 aircraft are built to the highest diversity standards
- DOJ sues Texas: 'It's against the law to pass a law to enforce the law'
- Flashback: 'You can't be pro-insurrection and pro-American,' says president of nation founded by an insurrection
- Biden deploys 'big, burly border agents ' to help block journalists' cameras
- Colorado bans Trump from running: Officials concerned usual election rigging system could fail
- Russia Today leaks Moscow's plan to interfere with US elections - suspiciously shows Biden uttering a coherent sentence
- Soros-backed DA prosecutes Illinois boy for terrorizing burglars
- Santa Claus shot down over Israel by Iron Dome
- Best of the Web: Anne and Joe argue about the Child-Killing Murder Robot
- Colorado saves democracy by not allowing people to vote for their preferred candidate
- Capitol janitors opt to deep clean Senate chamber with flamethrowers
- Clarence the Angel shows Gavin Newsom what California would look like if he'd never been born
- California gingerbread house listed on Zillow for $1.9 Million
- Oil rich countries celebrate COP28 agreement by showering crowd in oil
- Hunter Biden indicted for not paying taxes on his bribes
- Climate activists' private planes freeze themselves to runway in powerful protest
- Child grooming content on X drops by 83% after Disney pulls ads
- Things we'd like to see Henry Kissinger reincarnated as
- Men pretending to be women go to lunch with man pretending to be Catholic
Quote of the Day
When a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind wonderfully.
- Samuel Johnson
Recent Comments
Bossche gets this wrong quote: " the world can expect a soon-to-come crisis of 30-to-40 percent mortality in highly vaccinated countries with the...
It seems we have forgotten PGV and the debacle it caused in Hawaii.
"If they can't be bothered to read things for themselves, we may as well let the robots run the country." The ultimate goal is to have an AI...
What has been the result of "progress" in technology? The increasing stupidity of people. They no longer know how to do anything. Think about it....
Interesting article - but I think the author underestimates, or to put it more bluntly, completely misses, the role and the ambitions of China....