Stray dogs have long been a subject of debate in India. The problem of stray dogs and bite cases became widespread in India.In horrific, dreadful and fatal incident, a seven-month-old toddler was mauled to death by stray dogs in Bhopal.The heart-wrenching incident unfolded in the Ayodhya Nagar area on Wednesday. The dreadful incident was captured in a video that subsequently went viral on social media, prompting the police and administration to take notice.According to the official statement, the authorities exhumed the baby's body, which had been buried by the family on the day of the incident, and sent it for post-mortem on Saturday.The toddler belonged to laborer class family and the tragic incident unfolded when both the labourers parents went to work and left seven-month-old on the ground nearby.The child was bitten and dragged away by a pack of dogs. Despite the alarmed cries from people in the vicinity, the dogs had already disfigured and severed one of the infant's arms, leading to his immediate demise.Meanwhile, an official reported that the district administration has extended financial assistance of ₹50,000 to the family of the boy, with an additional ₹50,000 set to be disbursed shortly.The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has caught eight stray dogs from the Ayodhya Nagar area, and the district collector has asked the civic body to run a campaign to catch stray dogsStray dogs can pose health risks, as they may carry diseases such as rabies. Incidents of dog bites and the transmission of diseases to humans are concerns associated with the stray dog population.