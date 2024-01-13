© National Trust- Stephen Haywood



New tests have confirmed a discovery which challenges the understanding of life in Britain after the Roman Empire.New soil samples taken from underneath the mosaic revealedExperts say this, falling into decay within a few years, National Trust archaeologists working at Chedworth said.As such the discovery of the mosaic, dated to around 400AD, has stirred much debate among historians.Alongside radiocarbon dating tests and pottery found on the site, archaeologists confirmed the findings using Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL) to test when the soil particles beneath the tiles were last exposed to sunlight."We've used OSL to date several significant archaeological sites in the National Trust, and the additional confirmation provided by both this and our new radiocarbon dates adds weight to our conclusion that this is indeed a 5th Century mosaic," National Trust archaeologist Martin Papworth said.''We're now continuing our research. Evidence is being gathered from other West Country villa archives to track down additional dating evidence."This will put our 5th Century Chedworth dates in context so we can further understand what life would've been like during this period, not only at Chedworth, but within the community of villas and towns that surround it."The archaeologists working at Chedworth have been revisiting their find from 2020 for a new episode of 'Digging for Britain' airing on 11 January and available on iPlayer.Viewers will be able to follow along with the investigation as further tests are conducted.The ornate mosaic has now been re-buried following the excavation to protect it from weather damage.