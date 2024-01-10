Health & Wellness
Social media use linked to inflammation levels, study finds
PsyPost
Sun, 07 Jan 2024 06:26 UTC
Historically, inflammation has been linked to numerous health conditions, ranging from heart disease to rheumatoid arthritis. On a psychological level, prior research has suggested that systemic inflammation might influence behavior — particularly social affiliations, which makes sense from an evolutionary standpoint. When our ancestors faced infections, they might have been compelled to seek out social connections to increase their chances of survival. However, in today's digitized world, social media platforms serve as a significant outlet for these affiliations.
For researchers David Lee, Tao Jiang, Jennifer Crocker, and Baldwin Way the relationship between inflammation and our modern-day social interactions held more to unpack. Drawing on recent evidence, the present research posited that higher inflammation levels might be associated with increased social media usage. This is based on the theory that inflammation can enhance motivations to seek out social connections — in a modern context, this is done namely through platforms like Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
To investigate this theory, the researchers conducted three studies with a combined total of 524 undergraduate students from three different Canadian universities. These students provided blood samples to measure C-reactive protein levels, an established indicator of systemic inflammation. They also filled out questionnaires about their social media habits, capturing details such as the frequency, type, and duration of their usage. This approach allowed the scientists to gauge if there was a direct link between inflammation markers and online social behavior.
Even after adjusting for potential confounding variables such as gender, personality traits, and depressive symptoms, a clear pattern emerged: students with higher C-reactive protein levels reported more frequent and prolonged social media use. In other words, participants with more inflammation were seemingly drawn more towards social media, perhaps as a modern-day method to fulfill their intrinsic social affiliation needs.
"The present study found that systemic inflammation is associated with more social media use among middle-aged adults and college students," the researchers stated. "The study of inflammation and social behaviors on social media presents an intriguing opportunity to understand the social effects of inflammation in daily life."
These findings shed light on a previously unrecognized link between our physiological state and our digital behaviors. The present research highlights a potential biopsychosocial antecedent to social media use. As we continue to understand the factors that influence our online habits, the role of internal biological cues might become an increasingly important area of study.
Like all research, this study must be viewed with an objective lens by acknowledging limitations. While the relationship between inflammation and social media use was identified, the study was correlational and does not necessarily prove that inflammation directly causes increased social media usage. Additionally, the research combined results from three individual studies, each with its own unique methodology and sample. This raises challenges in making direct comparisons. The study also broadly measured social media use, without diving into specific behaviors on individual platforms which might offer more nuanced insights.
The study, "Can inflammation predict social media use? Linking a biological marker of systemic inflammation with social media use among college students and middle-aged adults", was authored by David Lee from the University of Buffalo, as well as Tao Jiang from Northwestern University and Jennifer Crocker and Baldwin Way from Ohio State University.