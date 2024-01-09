berlin germany farmer

FILE: Farmer protest, Berlin.
On Monday, January 8, thousands of German farmers blocked roads and took to the streets to protest against the cancellation of subsidies for diesel fuel.

A sociological survey conducted by the INSA institute for BILD revealed that 69% of Germany's residents support the farmers' protests. The approval rating for their actions remains high, despite the fact that the day before, every fifth respondent was affected by road closures.

Among voters of the "Alternative for Germany" party, 88% consider the demonstrations by agricultural workers to be justified, marking a record result among all parties. However, 22% of respondents opposed the roadblocks.

64% of those surveyed expressed sympathy for the farmers who found themselves in a difficult situation. In comparison, only 11% of Germany's residents show sympathy towards climate activists who block roads.