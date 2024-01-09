mmmmmm
A powerful earthquake struck the Philippines on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake, measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale, struck approximately 100 km (62.1 miles) southeast of Sarangani, a province in the southern part of the country.

The seismic event, with a depth of 70.3 kilometers (43.6 miles), occurred around 2048 GMT.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to infrastructure.