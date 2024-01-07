A mahout was killed in an elephant attack at an elephant safari centre in Randenigala on Sunday.The incident had occurred while two elephants were engaged in a safari carrying four people, including 2 children.Following a photo shoot with the elephants and the children, one elephant had attacked the mahout after he signalled for the animals to move.The mahout had died last morning after being admitted to the Kegalle Hospital following the incident.The deceased has been identified as a 40-year-old resident of Kiriella in Ratnapura.