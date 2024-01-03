© Stringer/Anadolu/Getty Images



Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike on this day in 2020...according to media reports.The blasts occurred close to the grave site of the former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, Iranian media reports said. Mohammad Saberi, who leads Kerman's emergency rescue services, initially told state media that 20 people had been killed in the explosions and a further 20 had been injured, Al Jazeera reported.These figures are likely to rise in the coming hours. The agency also noted that officials at the scene have described the incident asare thought to have exploded in the crowded area after being detonated remotely.Video footage of the aftermath of the incident circulating on social media shows injured people at the scene being attended to by medics and being removed on stretchers."Our rapid response teams are evacuating the injured," Reza Fallah, head of Kerman's Red Crescent humanitarian group, told Iranian television, according to Al Jazeera. He added that rescue operations were hampered by "waves of crowds blocking roads."Soleimani, a revered figure in Iran, was killed in a US drone strike authorized by former US President Donald Trump in Baghdad, Iraq on January 3, 2020. Trump later said that he had ordered the US military operation in response to intelligence that claimed that Soleimani was planning an "imminent" attack on US forces in the Iraqi capital.The explosions are reported to have been separated by periods of about ten to 15 minutes. The first occurred about 700 meters (less than half a mile) from Soleimani's tomb at theThe second was about a kilometer (0.6 miles) away, the Guardian said.The cemetery, otherwise known as theis a resting place for more than 1,000 people considered to be martyrs.Footage appears to show that Soleimani's tomb was not damaged in the attack.However, Kianush Jahanpur, the former spokesman for Iran's health ministry, has suggested on social media that "the answer to this crime should only be in Tel Aviv, Haifa."Iran had in recent days said it hadthat it said were linked to