Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, lost a bid to block a California law requiring the platform to disclose how it moderates content.The law will continue to go into effect and require social platforms to disclose their policies concerning hate speech, disinformation, harassment, and extremism. It would also require them to report data on how their policies are enforced.The law's true purpose was toX argued in its initial suit.Newsom signed A.B. 587 into law in September 2022, arguing that "Californians deserve to know how these platforms are impacting our public discourse."X and California Attorney General Rob Bonta did not respond to requests for comment.This stance has created tension with advertisers, which expect him to restrict objectionable content next to ads. Musk blames the withdrawal of advertisers on liberal watchdog groups such as Media Matters for America , alleging they are attempting to harm the platform with false claims.