Saudi Arabia: Lightning strikes 4 dead at landmark mountain
Gulf News
Fri, 29 Dec 2023 12:57 UTC
Lightning struck an area famed for a mountain near the Saudi holy city of Mecca, killing four people, according to social media reports.
A fifth person was hurt by the lightning that struck the five while they were at the Jabal Thawr or Mount Thawr famous among Muslims for housing the Ghar or Cave of Thawr.
An online video showed the dead bodies of four people lying on the ground allegedly after their death due to the lightning.
Several people are seen at the site where they had covered the four corpses.
"May Allah have mercy and bestow forgiveness on the four persons," a commentator in the video is heard, referring to the victims.
The Cave of Thawr is known for being the place where the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) and his companion Abu Bakr took refuge from the Quryash infidels during their migration from Mecca to Medina in 622 AD, a milestone event in the Islamic history that marked the start of the Islamic Hijri calendar. The site is located around 4 kilometres from Mecca, home to the Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest place.
Reader Comments
- Russia Today leaks Moscow's plan to interfere with US elections - suspiciously shows Biden uttering a coherent sentence
- Soros-backed DA prosecutes Illinois boy for terrorizing burglars
- Santa Claus shot down over Israel by Iron Dome
- Best of the Web: Anne and Joe argue about the Child-Killing Murder Robot
- Colorado saves democracy by not allowing people to vote for their preferred candidate
- Capitol janitors opt to deep clean Senate chamber with flamethrowers
- Clarence the Angel shows Gavin Newsom what California would look like if he'd never been born
- California gingerbread house listed on Zillow for $1.9 Million
- Oil rich countries celebrate COP28 agreement by showering crowd in oil
- Hunter Biden indicted for not paying taxes on his bribes
- Climate activists' private planes freeze themselves to runway in powerful protest
- Child grooming content on X drops by 83% after Disney pulls ads
- Things we'd like to see Henry Kissinger reincarnated as
- Men pretending to be women go to lunch with man pretending to be Catholic
- San Francisco mayor reminds everyone to get their Christmas shoplifting done early
- Airline serves 'dog food' to business class passengers in translation blunder
- IDF find Saddam Hussein's WMDs In Hamas tunnel under hospital
- Communist Dictator Welcomes President Xi
- Israel/Palestine Narrative Frameworks
- Zelensky cancels democratic elections to focus on fighting for Democracy
Quote of the Day
I'm telling you Mr. Trump the gambler, I'm telling you, know that we are close to you in that place you don't think we are. You will start the war but we will end it.
Recent Comments
The present US admin is out gunned, out manned, out classed political and militarily, out maneuvered politically and militarily. Changing the...
This article coincides with the article on "far-right extremists". It is a narrative that sets up chaos and riots. We can expect 2024 to start...
Chaos is coming. Other countries join BRICS on January 1st, most of the oil producing countries. What does that mean for the petro-dollar? What...
The easiest way to tell that election was a fraud is Biden--he is from the silent generation. Americans have never broken a generational pattern...
People prefer the middle ground but the psychopaths in our world are intent on making extremists of everyone. I believe in securing our borders...