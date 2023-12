© Richard Bord/Getty Images/IPG

A number of major corporations and firms backtracked from Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in 2023 amid heightened public criticism and threats of litigation.according to a review of their public statements. Following legal accusations that these policies promote discrimination and unfair business practices, these companies backtracked from certain DEI policies in 2023.Law firmsent a letter to JPMorgan in May 2022 threatening legal action unless the banking company would "retract a host of illegal, discriminatory policies it has adopted." ACR pointed toincluding the company's Advancing Black Pathways program.In February, roughly a year after receiving the letter from ACR, JPMorgan changed the language of that program to allow all freshmen and sophomore undergrad students "regardless of background" to apply, Reuters reported and factors it into policy choices and operations. BlackRock also says it holds investors "accountable for progress in [DEI]" and sets "business-specific DEI goals."BlackRock has come under scrutiny for its DEI practices and isThe complaint alleges that BlackRock "unlawfully limits, segregates and/or classifies applicants for employment based on race."AFL cited thein the complaint, as it previously included language thatBlackrock later updated the Founder's Scholarship to remove reference to the program being tailored toward any certain background of people."Baby steps toward compliance, toward the fair and equal treatment of all Americans, are certainly welcome," Dan Morenoff, director of ACR, told Reuters.for instituting certain DEI policies;previously held a diversity fellowship program catered to students "who are members of historically underrepresented groups in the legal industry," according to an archive of the firm's website. After facing legal threats from the American Alliance for Equal Rights (AAER) in August, Morrison and Foerster changed AAER subsequently dropped the lawsuit in October, according to Bloomberg Law. changed applicant requirements for its diversity and inclusion scholarshipafter facing legal threats from AAER in August, according to Bloomberg Law.previously required applicants to hail from underrepresented communities, but that was changed to allow "all students" to apply regardless of background, having faced similar threats from AAER in August."Many law firms have been some of the most enthusiastic and outspoken entities to restrict opportunities to resources based on race and ethnicity," Edward Blum, director of AAER, told The Washington Post.Other major brands have received similar legal threats since 2021 and altered language or changed policies related to DEI initiatives at their respective companies, includingaccording to a Reuters assessment. It is unclear whether these changes were made in direct response to legal challenges.BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase, Lowes, American Airlines, Kontoor Brands and Pizza Hut operator Yum! did not respond to a request for comment.