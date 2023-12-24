© Yonhap



minus 20 degrees Celsius

Seoul, witnessing a chilling minus 14.7 degrees Celsius

As winter tightens its grip across the globe, South Korea has found itself in the throes of its most intense cold wave of the season. On December 22, 2023, the nation was plunged into a deep freeze, with temperatures plummeting to perilous lows and snow blanketing the landscape in a scene as disruptive as it was picturesque.The toll of the cold snap was not limited to air travel alone. Over 200 incidents of frozen and broken water meters, collapsed livestock sheds and greenhouses, and disruptions to passenger ship operations and national park access were reported. On the ground, the snow and ice precipitated a slew of traffic accidents, stranded vehicles, and injuries due to falls, casting a long shadow over public safety and transportation.