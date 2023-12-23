© Li Xinjun



The snowfall created a unique and picturesque landscape, with netizens likening it to an Arctic expedition.From Tuesday to Thursday, Yantai weather station received a snowfall of 28.6 millimeters, with a snow depth of 52 centimeters, breaking historical records since meteorological documentation began in 1951."This blizzard event is considered an extreme occurrence," Yang Chengfang, chief forecaster at the Shandong Meteorological Service, told Xinhua Daily Telegraph.The cold wave and blizzard occurred from the afternoon of Dec 15 to 17, influenced by a strong cold air mass, she said.