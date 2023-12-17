© Telegram / a_beglov



Agreements were signed with African universities during a congress in St. PetersburgRussian institutes have signed agreements with more than 30 African universities during a major congress in St. Petersburg, hosted by the city's mining university.The deals signed provide for cooperation in education and science, training engineers, and the development of relevant industrial sectors.More than 150 participants from 48 African countries attended the Africa Seeks Solutions congress, including universities, mining and metallurgical companies, and geological organizations.Vladimir Litvinenko, rector of the St. Petersburg Mining University, and Paul Omojo Omaji, the vice chancellor of the Admiralty University of Nigeria also agreed to establish the 'Nedra of Africa' ('Subsoil of Africa') consortium.said Omaji, who was elected president of the consortium.Moscow "continues to create its own legacy, a legacy of helping people in need.he claimed.Hadi Li, vice-president of the association of private geologists in Mali, pointed out that Bamako needs "personnel with competences in mineral prospecting and exploration.""We hope that it will be possible to establish an academic exchange with Russia of young researchers and students who will get all the necessary knowledge and skills here," he said.The countries are interested in collaborating on training the highest category of personnel, which includes the use of the UNESCO grant system.They will undertake prospecting and exploration of minerals, assessment of natural resources, analysis of deposits profitability, as well as scientific support for the construction of processing enterprises.At the opening ceremony on Wednesday, a greeting from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was read by Director of the Africa Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Vsevolod Tkachenko."Today the St. Petersburg Mining University offers a new level of scientific and educational interaction with Africa," he stated."I am confident that the engineering and management personnel trained through this project will contribute to the control of African countries over the extraction and development of their own mineral resources and to effective State regulation of environmental management."