Hurricane season ended two weeks ago, but meteorologists on X forecast a strong area of low pressure developing in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend that will roar up the Eastern Seaboard with high winds, flooding rain, and severe thunderstorms.The storm's path might parallel Interstate 95 this weekend, causing traffic disruptions to millions across major cities on the East Coast - at a time when AAA is calling for a busy Christmas travel season. Most of the disruptions are expected between Sunday and Monday.Meteorologists expect the storm conditions to arrive late Saturday in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and even the Mid-Alantic area into Sunday and Monday.During El Niño conditions, cyclone-like storms from the southern part of the country are not uncommon.More on the El Niño-induced storms.Looking ahead...The Mid-Atlantic and Northeast just need a dose of cold air for the next big snowstorm