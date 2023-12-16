© Getty Images / Richard Heathcote

"If they continue operating in this way, they will bury the Olympic movement," Putin warned, claiming that the very idea of the Olympics is failing today.

"If I backed such proposals, I would become like these international sports officials. Sport is outside of politics. It's meant to unite people," the president said, adding that all athletes should be free to compete wherever they want without restrictions.

The actions of international officials in relation to Russian sports go against the core idea of the Games, the president has said., Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a live Q&A session on Thursday.He was asked to comment on the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) latest decision to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete in the upcoming 2024 Paris Games as neutral athletes, provided they adhere to a set of restrictions.The Russian president noted that international officials are too wrapped up in the business side of sports and have become extremely dependent on sponsors, who only care about the price of commercial time.Putin also addressed calls to ban Israeli athletes from international sporting events over the Gaza war.The same principle should also be extended to Russian athletes, Putin insisted. He claimed that this is not happening because international organizations are making decisions that are detrimental to sports under the pressure of Western governments, much like European leaders are sacrificing their own interests for the benefit of the US.As for whether Russian athletes should take part in the upcoming Summer Olympics, Putin said he has always believed that people who devote years to training should be given the chance to compete at the highest level.If that's the case, then the Sports Ministry and the Russian Olympic Committee must make a "weighted decision," he said