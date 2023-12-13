Very high low density lipoprotein levels with no impact on plaque progression
I interrupt my series on what is wrong with the health service to bring you breaking news. I was sent the e-mail below, directing me to a short YouTube presentation by Dr Shawn Baker.
It highlights a study which provides very strong evidence that a very high LDL (as seen in some people who go on a keto diet), has no impact on coronary artery plaque progression.
It was sent to me by Brian Fullerton MD, for which I shall be eternally grateful. E-mail below. I have edited the e-mail somewhat, but there is no change in meaning.
'Transcript (ish) from video:-
"Professor Matt Budoff MD at UCLA recently presented a collection of data soon be published in the journal Metabolism. Abstract to be published shortly. What he looked at was a collection of people on very low carb ketogenic diets who also happened to have extremely high LDL cholesterol. As high as 600 milligrams per decilitre (15.5mmol/l).The presentation can be seen below:
They did a coronary CT angiogram study looking at the coronary vessels in the heart to find out how much plaque/calcium was in their arteries, and compared this to age matched controls, who were essentially, identical, in every other way.
Their body mass index was the same, as were ages. Average age was close to fifty-five in both groups. They were all healthy with none of them having diabetes, or hypertension, meaning that they were well matched.
The one major difference being that one group had high LDL cholesterol, and the other had "normal" LDL cholesterol. In those with the very high cholesterol it had been at that level for at least five years.
Matthew Budoff the principal investigator is arguably the world's leading authority on how rapidly you can detect plaque accumulation in the coronary vessels over time. He states that five years is more than sufficient to detect any difference in plaque progression.
The prediction was that the group with the highest LDL-cholesterol levels should have considerably more plaques and/or calcification in their arteries.
They did not find any statistically significant difference between the two groups. So, it did not appear to matter if you had 'super high LDL' or 'normal" LDL cholesterol. In fact, the trend was that the people with the high cholesterol had less plaque in their arteries."