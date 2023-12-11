It outlines point-by-point, without specifying the date, exactly the attack carried out by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. The plan has been circulated widely, for more than a year prior to Oct. 7, 2023, among Israeli military and intelligence leaders, but they concluded that "an attack of this magnitude is beyond Hamas' capabilities." Last July, only three months before the attack, a veteran analyst at Unit 8200, Israel's intelligence agency, warned that Hamas had conducted an intensive exercise similar to the one described in the plan. But an intelligence agency colonel trashed her report.



On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas executed the attack plan with "astonishing precision": a barrage of rockets, drones to knock out security cameras and automatic machine guns along the barrier surrounding Gaza, gunmen entering Israeli territory from gaps opened by bulldozers in the barrier. Exactly as it was written in the plan called by the Israeli intelligence "Walls of Jericho."

Manlio Dinucci discusses the reasons why the Israeli government allowed the attack of October 7 to take place, with full knowledge of the facts."Israel Knew Hamas's Attack Plan Over a Year Ago", The New York Times reveals,This outstanding documentation, which the political-media mainstream has essentially passed over in silence, confirms what we have been demonstrating based on facts and not opinions, since episode 113 of Grandangolo entitled "The Middle East's 9/11".It consists of exterminating the population of Gaza:equivalent (if we were in a similar situation) to about 2 million dead and seriously wounded in Italy.by pounding it with thousands of U.S.-supplied bombs. In less than seven weeks Israeli bombing destroyed almost 70% of the buildings in the North, and they are doing the same now in the South, while throughout World War II Allied bombing of Germany destroyed 60% of the buildings in Dresden and other cities.The final solution, in the plan of Israel's leaders, involves thethen doing the same thing with the West Bank. Israel's leaders are thus committing not only war crimes, but a real crime of genocide.This international crime consists of the methodical destruction of an ethnic, racial, or religious group as such, carried out through the extermination of individuals, the disassociation and dispersal of family groups, and the disruption of all social, political, religious, and cultural institutions.