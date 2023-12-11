belgium firebomb

The attack happened after the restaurant had closed
Explosion targets Mexican restaurant in Antwerp for second time in two months

A Mexican restaurant in downtown Antwerp has been rocked by a second explosion in as many months. The eatery is located in Reynderstraat, near Antwerp's famous Groenplaats. Again, the front door was badly damaged. An explosive device was thrown at the premises only a month ago.

The explosion roused light sleepers around 2.40 am on Monday morning after a firebomb was thrown at the restaurant's front door, which was badly damaged. Who is behind this attack is yet to be established.

The explosion also damaged a car parked opposite the restaurant. Forensic technicians and officers of the army bomb squad Dovo attended the scene and started to investigate. Why this restaurant has been targeted twice in as many months is not clear. Investigators are examining a possible link to drug trafficking.

The explosion caused considerable damage Radio2