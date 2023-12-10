© Armin Weigel/Getty Images



"Approximately 80,000 United States Armed Forces personnel are assigned or deployed to North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries in Europe, including those deployed to reassure our allies and to deter further Russian aggression."

The number of US troops on the continent has decreased by 20,000 since 2022...That figure is down from 100,000 deployed last year, according to a letter sent to the US Congress by President Joe Biden on Thursday.In a document addressed to the Speaker of the US House of Representatives and the Senate's President pro tempore, Biden provided an overview of the current position of the US military across the globe. The letter reads:By comparison, in June 2022, several months into the Ukraine conflict, the Pentagon said that it had deployed an additional 20,000 troops to Europe,Around the same time, NATO also announced plans to increase its military presence on the continent, boosting theWhen it comes to other regions, Biden said that thewhere they support counterterrorism efforts against the Islamic State (formerly ISIS). Somewhere tensions between local Serbs and ethnic Albanians have been on the rise recently.In recent weeks, the US has alsoamid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict,Russia has repeatedly said it has no plans to attack NATO while describing the US-led military bloc as a "tool of confrontation" established to contain Russia. Moscow has also repeatedly voiced concerns about the alliance's expansion to the country's borders, with Russian President Vladimir Putin calling it one of the main reasons for the Ukraine conflict.