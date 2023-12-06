Temperatures in parts of Siberia plummeted to minus 56 degrees Celsius on Mondayand disrupted flights as winter weather swept across Russia.In the Sakha Republic, located in the north-eastern part of Siberia and home to Yakutsk, one of the world's coldest cities, temperatures fell below minus 50 degrees, according to the region's weather stations.In Oymyakon, an area in Sakha, the temperature was recorded at minus 56 degrees Celsius on Monday evening.Russian forecasters said it would feel like more than minus 60 degrees Celsius in Oymyakon given the wind and humidity and that temperatures would fall further overnight."In the European part of Russia, in the Urals and Siberian territories, the frost is expected to increase in the first week of December," Russia's national meteorological service said.Almost all of Sakha is located in the permafrost zone. In the region's capital, Yakutsk, which lies some 5,000 km east of Moscow, the temperature was around minus 44 degrees to minus 47 degrees.Source: Reuters