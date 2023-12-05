© Getty Images / Justin Setterfield/Getty Images



The MMA star has said he would consider privately funding a run to replace Michael D. Higgins in 2025.Controversial Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor has fueled speculation that he may announce his candidacy for his country's presidency ahead of elections in 2025, as he took aim at his potential political opponents on social media weeks after anti-immigration protests hit Dublin.Writing on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, McGregor assessed his possible presidential rivals: Former prime ministers Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny and ex-Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams. They would be candidates, McGregor said, who have "unbreakable ties to their individual parties (sic) politics."Responding to reports of McGregor's presidential ambitions, Paul Murphy, a member of parliament with the People Before Profit party, asked on X if the combat sports athlete was familiar with the process required to run for the Irish presidency. "Who is going to break the news about the nomination procedure for President to Conor McGregor?"X owner Elon Musk also appeared to give his backing last month to a McGregor presidential bid, writing that his running for office was "not a bad idea."The office of the Irish presidency is a largely ceremonial role but does come with limited powers. The current president, Michael D. Higgins, was elected in 2011. McGregor has not fought in the UFC since he suffered a broken leg in a bout in July 2021. He is widely expected to return to the Octagon to fight rival Michael Chandler in the coming months.