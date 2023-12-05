mmmmmm
"30-49 inch storm totals in many spots in Utah."

Buried cars. Deep base layers, and snow piling up seemingly by the second. Utah is experiencing a major snow storm, leaving mountains covered and skiers stoked.

Powderchasers, a popular IG account dedicated to helping people source fresh pow, posted "30-49 inch storm totals in many spots in Utah (Beaver, Solitude, Snowbasin, Powder, Alta). Colorado totals are 15-30 inches."

Resorts across Utah are open, with a solid base and fresh snow to boot.

Snowbasin has a 45 inch base, with 31 new inches in the past 48 hours and 14 inches over the last 24.


Alta has a 63 inch base, with 31 inches coming down in the last two days, and 11 inches in the last day.

Brighton has a 41 inch base, and they saw 30 inches over the last 48 hours, and 10 inches in the last day.

Sundance Mountain Resort got 10 inches in the last 24 hours, 30 inches in the last two days, and currently has a base of 41 inches.

Everyone in Utah right now, whether they're riding resort lifts or trekking out to the backcountry, must be frothing on the new snow.

In 2023, Utah had a record breaking season, with Alta receiving over 900 inches over the course of the season.

This news reminds us of a classic Hank Bates situation. The Utah-based skier, who's sponsored by FlyLow and Kastle, is known for scoring some fresh pow.

We're wondering what his plans are right now.

"Warmer this week with cooling late. More snow for the PNW and Rockies by Thursday/Friday. Who's excited?"

We are. Where are you skiing: the resorts or further afield? Either way, it's gonna be pow-nomenal!