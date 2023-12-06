© Newsable Asianet News



Flight operations at Chennai airport has been affected due to the heavy rains as Cyclone Michaung is expected to cross the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu on Monday.Several flights have been cancelled and some of them have been diverted. The entire runway and airplane parking zone of the Chennai airport are filled with water.Heavy rain lashed Chennai through the night on Monday as Cyclone Michaung inching closer near the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coast.