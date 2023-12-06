Earth Changes
Cyclone Michaung: Runway at Chennai Airport, India flooded as rain pounds city, cars washed away - death toll rises to 17 (UPDATE)
India Today
Mon, 04 Dec 2023 14:57 UTC
Several flights have been cancelled and some of them have been diverted. The entire runway and airplane parking zone of the Chennai airport are filled with water.
Heavy rain lashed Chennai through the night on Monday as Cyclone Michaung inching closer near the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coast.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the city and its neighbouring districts would experience extremely heavy rain in the next 24 hours.
Comment: Update December 6
The Indian Express reports:
The death toll from Chennai's widespread deluge, caused by Cyclone Michaung, has gone up to 17 on Tuesday, police said. While the hours-long heavy rain in the city stopped on Monday night, streets remained waterlogged.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, saw massive downpour on Tuesday, after Cyclone Michaung made landfall in the state, between Nellore and Kavali. Authorities in the state have moved around 9,500 people from vulnerable areas into 211 relief camps across affected districts. No casualties were reported in Andhra Pradesh.
The 17 deaths that took place in Chennai since Monday were mostly due to drowning, electrocution, collapsing walls and falling trees. Several others were injured.
Tamil Nadu authorities have moved 32,158 people to relief camps over two days.
Reader Comments
Its interesting the the media is now referring to meteorological seasonal adjustments not astronomical one's, this slight of hand adjustment moves the Seasons forward by 3.5 weeks.
Theres a massive shift taking place, as in the location where the cold air now circulates in the northern hemisphere, this is why the Asian continent is experiencing such wet a cold weather conditions.
The Sahara desert will move North into Spain I believe and the UK will become subtropical, such a move will impact across the globe, there's nowt new here, just Milankovitch cycles playing out.👍
The WRITING is on the proverbial WALL, so please don't expect that the authorities will tell one so.