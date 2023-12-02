Mount Etna on the Italian island of Sicily erupted at dawn on Friday, creating a festive spectacle of fire and ice.At 3,3057 metres, it's Europe's tallest volcano and has been constantly active in the past ten years.But no one has been injured and no one is in danger.Volcanologists have described the activity on Etna in recent days as a succession of Strombolian eruptions - which are moderately explosive but short eruptions named after the volcano on the nearby island of Stromboli.