The only platform that refused to cooperate and take down "vile" posts was Elon Musk's X, the justice minister said...has claimed that most social media companies complied with the government's requests to take down posts during last week's Dublin riots. However, Elon Musk's X refused, the minister said on Wednesday.The minister's statement followsA five-year-old girl and a woman in her 30s are in critical condition. The man was later found to be an Irish citizen who had immigrated from Algeria.During the unrest, angry rioters ended up setting fire to buses and police cars, looting shops, and clashing with law enforcement.in the aftermath, with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris claiming that the unrest was the fault of "a complete lunatic hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology."Taking questions in place of prime minister Leo Varadkar in the Irish parliament, McEntee was asked to comment onto gather and organize troops during the riots.She responded by stating that the country's security services were "actively engaging withto take down what she described as "vile messages."They did not fulfill their own customer standards," McEntee said.In the aftermath of the riots,who owns the platform,That was afterVaradkar has also told Irish citizens thatfollowing the knife attack that sparked the unrest, explaining that thousands more would come to the country because "Europe is paradise and Ireland is one of the best parts of paradise."Meanwhile, the country with a total population of just over 5 million people has been struggling to deal with unprecedented immigration, with 141,000 arriving between April 2022 and April 2023 alone, according to the Central Statistics Office.