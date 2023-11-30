© Killington Police Department



Significant winter weather hit communities across the interior Northeast on Wednesday morning, causing at least one fatal road accident.As expected, more than 40 inches of snow fell over the past two days over parts of the Great Lakes and interior Northeast in the first significant lake-effect snow event of the season.All lake-effect snow warnings expired at 7 a.m. Wednesday. By the afternoon, the snow was winding down across the Great Lakes, with a few flurries or light snow showers trickling across lakes into northwest Pennsylvania and western New York. Heavy snowfall is not expected through the rest of Wednesday, but 1 or 2 inches of snow will still be possible.The National Weather Service in Buffalo, New York, said that visibility would be sharply reduced during Wednesday morning's peak travel period with 1 to 2 inches of snow expected per hour. Buffalo police said a winter weather advisory was in place from 4 a.m. and said "motorists should use caution."Photos shared by the weather service showed low visibility and nearly white-out conditions due to the snow and wind.A forecast early Wednesday said the areas most affected would be south and southeast of Lake Erie, before the snow then shifts north.Police in Killington, Vermont, said a bus crashed into another vehicle Tuesday afternoon, killing one of the drivers. Mark J. Candon, 71, from Rutland, was pronounced dead at the scene, a police statement said.The driver of the bus, Gary E. Gilmore, 82, from North Clarendon, and an unnamed female passenger were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.Wednesday morning was also the coldest of the season so far for much of the East Coast, including as far south as Florida, with New York City reaching the frosty upper 20s.Frost- and freeze-related advisories are in place from the Florida Panhandle to south Georgia as temperatures may dip again Thursday morning to near or below the freezing mark, which could damage or kill sensitive crops, the weather service warned.Temperatures are expected to rise toward the weekend.