The US created the "regime" of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, as such it is expected that Washington will ignore Kiev's terrorist tactics in its conflict with Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has claimed in an interview with RT.The spokeswoman said it exemplified American double standards, which she called "the key problem."Contrary to Washington's assertions, Ukraine invests the money and weapons it receives from foreign backers not in the defense of democracy, but to attack non-combatants, including through acts of terrorism, she alleged.The opinion piece attributed to Biden was published two weeks ago, and described Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin as two challenges that Washington must tackle."Both Putin and Hamas are fighting to wipe a neighboring democracy off the map. And both Putin and Hamas hope to collapse broader regional stability and integration and take advantage of the ensuing disorder," the US president claimed.Moscow has accused Kiev of numerous terrorist attacks, including two bombings of the Crimean Bridge, in which civilians were killed, as well as the targeted assassinations of Russian public figures, including journalist Darya Dugina and military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.Ukraine has effectively claimed responsibility for the bridge bombings, arguing that the infrastructure is a military target and pledging more attacks. Western media have also confirmed that the CIA-funded Ukrainian intelligence services were behind the assassinations of Russian public figures.The Russian diplomat further claimed that the US benefits from chaos and violence in various parts of the world, including the current conflict in the Middle East.