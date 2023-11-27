According to the Israeli media, the July Israeli governmental crisis can be explained by IDF admonitions that Hamas was preparing to launch, from Gaza, "a perfect storm" against Israel.General Amit Saar, head of the IDF Military Intelligence Research Department, wrote to the Prime Minister on 19 March and 16 July, warning him of an impending Hamas attack. He explained that Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran interpreted the domestic debate taking place over fundamental legislative reforms as a sign of Israel's internal weakness.He was immediately shown the door. However, in view of the uproar that followed his dismissal, the Prime Minister went back on his decision and finally reinstated Gallant in his ministerial functions.This incident is not disputed. It has been corroborated by the release of Amir Saar's letters.and that, in any case, he was too busy with the West Bank to worry about Gaza.The possibility of a false flag attack cannot, therefore, be discarded.This episode is not in dispute. It is today attested by the publication of the letters of Amir Saar. He rejects the official version according to which the alerts sent to the government had not reached the Prime Minister and that, in any case, he was too busy with the West Bank to worry about Gaza.The question of a false flag attack is raised.