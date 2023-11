© Flappiefh / Wikimedia Commons



the most fatal pandemic recorded in human history, causing the deaths of 75-200 million people, peaking in Europe from 1347 to 1351.

In crowded cities, it was not uncommon for as much as 50% of the population to die. Half of Paris' population of 100,000 people died. In Italy, the population of Florence was reduced from between 110,000 and 120,000 inhabitants in 1338 to 50,000 in 1351. At least 60% of the population of Hamburg and Bremen perished, and a similar percentage of Londoners may have died from the disease as well, leaving a death toll of approximately 62,000 between 1346 and 1353. Florence's tax records suggest that 80% of the city's population died within four months in 1348] Before 1350, there were about 170,000 settlements in Germany, and this was reduced by nearly 40,000 by 1450.

In many places not two out of twenty remained alive. So high was the mortality at the Hotel-Dieu in Paris that for a long time, more than five hundred dead were carried daily with great devotion in carts to the cemetery of the Holy Innocents in Paris for burial.

To maintain that one European in three died during the period of the Black Death can never be proved but, equally, cannot be wildly far from the truth. Further than that, in the present state of knowledge, one cannot go.

The size of Europe's population immediately before the arrival of the Black Death can be estimated at roughly around 80 million inhabitants. A mortality rate of 65% indicates that roughly 52 million died by or in connection with the Black Death and that there were 28 million survivors.

This significant variation in Black Death mortality may be explained by the pathogen's entanglement with a dynamic nexus of climatic, cultural, demographic, ecological and societal factors that determined its prevalence and the pandemic's mortality in any given region. That the pandemic was immensely destructive in some regions, but not all , falsifies the practice, common in Black Death studies, of predicting one region's experience on the basis of another's.

We can say that tens of millions of people died when the Black Death struck in the years 1347 to 1352

It was the worst pandemic in human history - in the mid-fourteenth century a bubonic plague would spread throughout Asia, Europe and North Africa. One big question about the Black Death is how many people were killed?People have taken guesses, but there are many problems with these estimates. For example, if people search for an answer online, they will probably turn to Wikipedia. And they get this information about the Black Death Even though both the high and low numbers given here are huge, there is quite a big difference between them. It also lacks a key piece of information - how many people were actually alive at this point in history. Therefore, how are we to know what percentage of people died during the Black Death?What we do have is a lot of studies and estimates for various places. Turning back to Wikipedia, we get this:AllMeanwhile, our best source for the Black Death in Paris is the Chronicle of Jean de Venette, which offers this statement:While certainly it presents a devastating picture, it is problematic to use this source to help make a claim of 50,000 people dying. Perhaps 500 people died every day for a hundred days, but it could be an exaggeration. Is Jean de Venette remembering the events as worse than they were? Or maybe he is being dramatic for his readers? Elsewhere in his chronicleThere have been several major studies that have tried to estimate the toll of the plague. Philip Ziegler's 1969 work The Black Death was one of the first attempts to assess the number of deaths that took place during the pandemic. With his focus on England, he came up with an estimate thatdied from the disease. Expanding his ideas to the rest of Europe, Ziegler writes:Since then, estimates seem to have gone upwards. In John Aberth's book, The Black Death: The Great Mortality of 1348-1350 , he believes that half the population died. Then we have the research by Ole J. Benedictow, most recently seen in the 2021 book The Complete History of the Black Death . He examined practically every region of Europe and found many examples of high death tolls. So when he comes to answer the question - How many people died in the Black Death? - Benedictow writes:This is not the end of the debate. New evidence is constantly emerging, such as an article published last year in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution . A team of researchers did not look for dead bodies, but rather pollen. Using 1,634 pollen samples from 261 sites across Europe, they could see if these areas had changed before and after the Black Death -. And if the land was quickly reverting to forest and scrubland, this could mean that it was abandoned altogether.The researchers conclude:The study would also suggest thatAs new research is done and our understanding of the pandemic grows, we might become more certain. And there are plenty of avenues for new research - scholars are just beginning to look at evidence of the plague in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Environmental studies can offer many insights too.With modern society just emerging from the Covid pandemic, our understanding of the spread and mortality of these large-scale events is expanding. They may also help us learn more about past pandemics and just how deadly the Black Death was.