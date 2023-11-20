in events that occurred in San José de Ocoa due to the collapse of a bridge and the failure of a wall in the overpass of Máximo Gómez Avenue and 27 de Febrero.After 9:20 p.m., different streets of the capital have puddles that hinder the circulation and the mobility of vehicles due to the large amount of rain that continues to fall.Users have reported power outages in several areas, such as Villa Mella, Gascue, Cristo Rey, Invivienda, Mendoza, Hainamosa, Villa Carmen, and Simón Bolivar.Several areas of Greater Santo Domingo remain in darkness.The electricity distribution companies have announced through social networks that they have made cuts as a precaution to avoid major incidents due to the havoc left by the atmospheric phenomenon.EDESUR reported that "as a precautionary measure, the substation at Km 10 1/2, in Santo Domingo province, has been de-energized due to the heavy rains."#EDESURInforma | As a preventive measure, the substation at Km 10 1/2, in Santo Domingo province, has been de-energized due to heavy rains.We continue to work hard on the cases presented.- Edesur Dominicana (@EdesurRD) November 18, 2023It also reported that "electric service has been restored in Azua, after the preventive interruption that was arranged due to flooding in several communities. We continue to work in other provinces to attend to the incidents caused by the rains".Meanwhile, EDENORTE published on Saturday afternoon that personnel of "maintenance of networks of the San Francisco Sector, is on the ground responding to the different breakdowns that have arisen since yesterday afternoon and up to this moment in the provinces of Sanchez Ramirez, Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Duarte, and Samana."Eng. Odalis De León, Network Maintenance Manager of the San Francisco Sector, is on the ground responding to the different breakdowns that have arisen since yesterday afternoon and up to this moment in the provinces Sánchez Ramírez, María Trinidad Sánchez, Duarte, and Samaná. pic.twitter.com/Pa3qppkR1Zc- Edenorte Dominicana (@EdenorteRD) November 18, 2023EDESTE published through X (earlier Twitter this afternoon, that "we are working on restoring power service, as soon as possible, in Villa Mella after the fall of a primary line due to the effects of a possible tropical cyclone that is impacting weather conditions."However, they informed that in several areas of "their concession there are a considerable number of circuits out of service due to the heavy downpours affecting the country. The rains make it difficult for our brigades to work for the restoration of supply".Good evening; in our concession area, many circuits are out of service due to the heavy downpours affecting the country. The rains are making it difficult for our brigades to work to restore the supply.- Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad del Este (@EdeesteRD) November 19, 2023Due to the storm, authorities are calling on the population to remain alert and report any incident through different means of contact to prevent unfortunate events.