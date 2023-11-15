Puppet Masters
Clown world: Leaked NSA doc reveals massive woke glossary pushing Critical Race Theory, gender ideology at intel agency
Daily Wire
Wed, 15 Nov 2023 19:24 UTC
The National Security Agency, responsible for monitoring threats both foreign and domestic for the U.S. military, assumed a new responsibility under the Biden administration — creating a massive glossary of woke terms for employees, ranging from "anti-racist" to the gender-neutral pronouns "ze" and "zir."
A copy of the NSA's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Glossary obtained and verified by The Daily Wire shows the agency now provides definitions for terms such as "queer theory" and "white fragility," as part of its expansive guide to 327 social justice terms that blame "white Europeans" for engaging in "settler colonialism" and warn of "transmisogyny."
The 34-page document, published internally on May 6th, 2022, but never released publicly before The Daily Wire's investigation, pushes blatantly left-wing views on race and sex. It explicitly endorses the tenets of Critical Race Theory and Queer Theory, both of which are included as terms on the glossary.
The leaked, unclassified NSA document identifies itself as a "a glossary of terms and language commonly used in dialogue regarding diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice" and cites radical Critical Race Theory educators such as Robin DiAngelo and Ibram X. Kendi.
But the agency, which has been sharply criticized for its mass surveillance operations on American citizens, goes beyond openly endorsing the extreme tenets of Critical Race Theory with its glossary — it pushes queer theory as an approach that "critically deconstructs and challenges binaries such as male and female or heterosexual and homosexual."
The DEI glossary goes on to list a plethora of different vocab words associated with queer theory like "transmisogyny," which it defines as the "intersection of transphobia and misogyny."
Other terms defined in the glossary include "genderqueer," "AFAB/AMAB: Assigned Female At Birth, Assigned Male At Birth," "Latinx," and "same gender loving," a term that serves as "a description for homosexuals" who think that terms such as gay and lesbian "carry negative connotations."
There's also "demigender" — with variations such as"demiboy" and "demigirl" included — defined as "having a partial connection to one or more genders."
A member of the House Intelligence Committee who viewed the document says he was shocked at the level of indoctrination within one of our most powerful military agencies.
"I just can't overemphasize how shocking this is," Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), a combat-decorated U.S. Army veteran who fought in the elite Green Berets, told The Daily Wire. "I'm a member of the Intelligence Committee in the House and it is an authentic document."
"This isn't some kind of diversity document, with terms like white fragility and definitions of whiteness and 'ze' and 'zir' in, say, the Small Business Administration," Waltz said. "This is the NSA, the National Security Agency, one of the most powerful agencies in the world, that the world has ever seen."
The glossary also works to undermine the very founding of the United States, blasting America's founders in its definition of "settler colonialism: "Settler colonialism typically includes oppressive governance ... and enforcement of codes of superiority," before charging "examples include white European occupation of land in what is now the United States."
"White privilege," meanwhile, is defined as an "unquestioned and unearned set of advantages, entitlements, benefits, and choices bestowed on people solely because they are white." It adds that white people benefit from "societal structuring that prioritizes white people and whiteness" and offers an additional definition for the term "overprivileged."
The NSA adopts one of the core tenets of Critical Race Theory, that racism is institutional and systemic, with its definition for "white supremacy," which it calls a "historically-based, institutionally-perpetuated system of exploitation of continents, nations, and people of color by white people and nations of the European continent."
But the NSA goes on to promote this view more blatantly when it gives definitions for five different types of racism: cultural, structural, institutional, individual, and internalized. The glossary says that institutional racism creates "advantages for whites and oppression and disadvantages for ... people of color."
The NSA also claims that structural racism is a "feature of the social, economic, and political systems in which we all exist," calling it the "most profound and pervasive form of racism."
There's also a definition for the word "Euro-Centric," which states "most use this term with a clear awareness of the historic oppressiveness of Eurocentric tendencies in U.S. and European society," it reads.
The phrase "Critical Race Theory" is even included on the list itself, with references to the "intersectionality of race and racism," the "marginalization of people of color," and its supposed aim pose a "challenge to dominant ideology."
The document also includes a wide array of terms that promote gender ideology, featuring "drag queen/king" and "passing privilege," which explains that there is a "variation in the degree to which medically and/or socially transitioned people are recognized as their correct gender," and that this comes with "levels of privilege." Those who are not gay or trans, meanwhile, are said to have "heterosexual privilege."
"Gender binary" is defined as "the idea that there are only two genders." It goes on to say "This idea is challenged by those who identify as non-binary," including "genderqueer" and "agender."
The glossary not only defines words, but also attempts to steer readers away from terms that are now "problematic." The definition of "female-bodied," for example, explains that the "term is very problematic as it genders bodies nonconsensually and plays into cissexism (in that breasts or a vulva, for example, are considered inherently female.)" The term "male-bodied" is also included alongside a similar note.
The definition of "gender affirming surgery" notes that "sex change" is "an outdated and often offensive term." Also problematic, according to the guide, is the term "homosexual" — "This is not a preferred term. Homosexual males typically prefer the term gay and homosexual females typically prefer the term lesbian."
"MTF" and "FTM," according to the glossary, are abbreviations for those who were "assigned" as male or female at birth, but then attempted to transition into the opposite sex. But the NSA document extends even farther into gender ideology and claims that those two terms are also potentially "problematic." It goes on to promote the alternative terms "MTM" and "FTF" - terms are used to identify "a transgender individual who has medically transitioned and feels their birth sex was never an identity to which they could relate."
"A person with a birth sex of female may have lived as a female for many years but never identified as a woman," it continues.
"Pansexual" is said to refer to the "potential for sexual attractions or romantic love toward people of all gender identities and biological sexes." The document specifies that pansexuality "deliberately rejects the gender binary and derives its origin in the transgender movement."
But the NSA's document makes it clear that the agency's goal is not merely to advance liberalism, but to push "social justice" and "equity." In fact, liberalism is said to obstruct more progressive political ends. A definition for "neo-liberalism" calls the ideology "a substantial subjugation and marginalization of policies and practices informed by the values of social justice and equity."
Waltz said defining these woke terms shouldn't be anywhere on the NSA's priority list, especially with the national security risks facing the United States.
"It is disturbing that this is what the senior leadership of one of our most critical intelligence agencies is worried about when we literally have the world on fire," Waltz said, highlighting the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel that went undiscovered by the intelligence community.
"Those holding the keys to power, those with their finger on the nuclear button or on incredibly powerful surveillance capabilities" are being "indoctrinated that our civilian institutions are inherently racist, are systemically misogynistic and have a colonialist past and therefore bad."
"Our military is not focused on lethality. They're focused on diversity and climate," adding "that's going to result in our enemies not fearing us and respecting us as they should."
"Who wants to put their life on the line to defend that, and does that then lead to questions of whether those inherently flawed institutions should have true oversight over a very powerful intelligence agency in a very powerful military?" he went on to ask.
The document is marked as "unclassified," a security designation that means the material is not classified but is not publicly releasable without authorization.
The NSA's publicly available diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility site states that "diversity and inclusion strategies inform our daily operations," and that the agency is actively "cultivating relationships with external partners and leveraging those partnerships to increase the diversity of NSA's hiring talent pool."
The NSA also states that it strives to be the "model for diversity and equitable practices and outcomes throughout the Federal Government."
President Biden issued an executive order aimed at creating a "whole-of-government equity agenda" on his first day in office. Biden issued another executive order in June 2021, which sought to establish "a coordinated Government-wide initiative to promote diversity and inclusion in the Federal workforce, expand its scope to specifically include equity and accessibility."
The NSA did not respond to a request for comment on the document, which can be read in full below.
Comment: Seems "National Security" isn't even on the list of NSA priorities. But they're plenty happy to spy on U.S. citizens, perhaps to charge them with wrongspeak?.
