bangladesh dengue
Bangladesh is facing its worst-ever dengue outbreak, with rising temperatures and an extended monsoon creating optimal conditions for the disease-spreading mosquito, Reuters reported.

As of November 12, the death toll stands at 1,476, and 291,832 people are infected, overwhelming hospitals in the densely populated country. The 2023 death toll is more than five times that of 2022, marking the deadliest outbreak since tracking began in 2000. Climate change-induced shifts in temperature and rainfall patterns are conducive to the breeding of the Aedes mosquito, which transmits dengue.

This year, dengue cases have been reported in all 64 districts of the country, prompting the need for year-round vector surveillance. Symptoms vary, with some patients presenting only with coughing, making diagnosis challenging. Despite the lack of a specific vaccine or treatment, early detection and proper medical care can reduce fatalities to less than 1%. Hospitals in Bangladesh are grappling with the surge in patients, exacerbated by a shortage of intravenous fluids crucial for severe cases.