Intense eruptive activity starts at Italy's Mount Etna

Intense eruptive activity started at the Mt. Etna, located in Italy's Sicily, local media reported on Monday.INGV announced that a network of surveillance cameras had revealed an increase in Strombolian activity at the southeast crater, accompanied by a lava overflow from the southeast saddle.From the forecast model of volcanic ash dispersal, the simulation of the eventual dispersion of the volcanic plume indicates an east-southeast direction, it added.Mount Etna, 3,357 meters (11,014 feet) in height, is one of the world's most active volcanoes and is in an almost constant state of activity.