Intense eruptive activity starts at Italy's Mount Etna

Mon, 13 Nov 2023 13:07 UTC
As the volcanic clouds created by the explosions in the mountain have reached an inestimable height, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) issued a red code for aviation, noted the public broadcaster Rainews.
INGV announced that a network of surveillance cameras had revealed an increase in Strombolian activity at the southeast crater, accompanied by a lava overflow from the southeast saddle.
From the forecast model of volcanic ash dispersal, the simulation of the eventual dispersion of the volcanic plume indicates an east-southeast direction, it added.
Mount Etna, 3,357 meters (11,014 feet) in height, is one of the world's most active volcanoes and is in an almost constant state of activity.
